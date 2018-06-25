Former sports talk radio host charged with wrong-way crash that seriously injured woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRTLAND- A former Cleveland sports talk radio host is facing charges for a wrong-way crash that seriously injured a woman over the weekend.

It happened Sunday around 3 a.m. on Interstate 90 in Kirtland Hills near Ohio 306.

The Highway State Highway Patrol said an SUV driven by 33-year-old William Burge of Wickliffe was going east in the westbound lanes, when hit another car head on.

Burge was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and his passenger was not hurt. Troopers said the other driver, a 56-year-old Alliance woman, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

William Burge faces charges for driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault.

He is due in court later this week.