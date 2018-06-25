Firefighter stepfather of suspect responded to scene where Mentor officer died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio - New information has been released concerning the hours after a Mentor police officer lost his life in the line of duty.

Mentor Officer Mathew Mazany, 41, a 14-year veteran of the Mentor Police Department, was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning. Officials say he was hit by a Jeep while helping with a traffic stop on the side of Route 2 at around 1 a.m.

The suspect is Brian Anthony, 24, of Kirtland. He was arrested after investigators found the Jeep involved in the hit-skip at Mentor Lagoons Marina a few hours after the incident.

A spokesman for the city confirmed Monday evening that one of the Mentor firefighters who responded to the scene of the crash was Mike Ulrich, who is the stepfather of suspect. Ulrich is a 25-year veteran of the Mentor Fire Department and according to the spokesman, is devastated about the news.

Ulrich was unaware of Anthony's involvement in the crash until hours after his shift ended.

