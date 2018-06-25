FBI looking for suspect who robbed employee working on ATM

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland office of the FBI is looking for the suspect in an ATM bank robbery on Monday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a Brinks employee was servicing the ATM at the Citizens Bank at 5841 Broadway. The suspect was waiting in the parking lot on a motorcycle – possibly a Yamaha with a chrome gas tank. He drove to the ATM, pointed a black handgun at the employee and demanded cash. The employee complied and the suspect put the cash in a shoulder bag and left the lot onto Cable Avenue heading toward Adolpha Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male, 5’10”-6′ tall, of medium to large build. He was wearing a gray mask over his nose and mouth, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a dark puffy coat. There was a gold badge on the coat.

Reward money is available for tips leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the suspect. Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers.