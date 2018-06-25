× Police: Solon man reported missing found safe

SOLON, Ohio — Solon police say a man who was reported missing has been found safe.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Thomas Berry, 79, after he left his Solon home around 3:30 p.m. Monday and did not return home.

Authorities were concerned since Berry suffered from diabetes and other medical conditions, and did not have his required medications with him.

Early Tuesday morning, Solon police confirmed that Berry was safe.