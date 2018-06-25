East side police departments looking for man who enters schools after hours

GATES MILLS, Ohio – Three east side suburbs are looking for a man accused of unauthorized entries into schools.

Gates Mills, Shaker Heights and Hunting Valley police say the person of interest is going into the schools at night. He was seen driving a newer model dark-colored BMW or Mercedes SUV.

He is described as being 5’6″-5’9″ and of medium build. He has long hair that is worn in a bun and is about 25-35 years old.

Anyone with information about this person is being asked to call the Gates Mills police at 440-336-7073 or email them at police@gatesmillsvillage.com