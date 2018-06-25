× Cleveland mayor, police chief call for community participation in fighting violent crimes

CLEVELAND — Less than a week after the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl who was killed while sitting in her mom’s car in Cleveland, Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams are calling for community participation to combat violent crimes.

This also follows five other homicides and seven shootings in the city.

Here is their statement to the community:

“This time of year, we find ourselves dealing with an unfortunate truth – incidents of violent crime in Cleveland tend to increase during the summer months. Since the tragic homicide of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson on June 20, 2018, the City has had five homicides and seven shootings. Sadly, these incidents continue to happen in our neighborhoods, to our families, our friends and our children. Incidents of violence will continue to occur unless we immediately report crime when it happens in our neighborhoods. We must assist the many different law enforcement agencies working to keep our neighborhoods safe. We’ve said it before, crime is a symptom of a greater ill and we must address it holistically. The City of Cleveland is working to add additional officers, build stronger relationships with our local and national law enforcement partners, create new community programs and offer more support services for our youth. Yet, in order to address the immediacy of crime, we must do it collectively. We are calling on you to do your part, make an effort to learn more about the police district covering our neighborhoods, meet your district commanders, report the individuals perpetuating crime and take an active role in helping protect our community.

Cleveland belongs to all of us. Make it safer. Report crime.”

