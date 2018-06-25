Arrest made in attack of female jogger in Metroparks Garfield Park Reservation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Metroparks Rangers announced Monday that an arrest has been made in an attack on a female jogger at the Garfield Park Reservation.

Latrale N. Travis, 26, of Cleveland was arrested by the Akron police on Saturday, June 23 and is now in custody at the Summit County jail. Rangers say that Travis was wanted for a similar incident in Cleveland's Union-Miles neighborhood. The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police are investigating that incident.

The Metroparks attack occurred on Saturday, June 9 at around 6:45 a.m. The suspect allegedly approached the woman on an exercise trail, grabbed her by the throat and instructed her not to say anything or he would kill her. He then covered the female's mouth and punched her in the head. The victim bit his finger and he ran from the scene.

