Woman injured in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Kirtland Hills

KIRTLAND HILLS, Ohio– A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 in Kirtland Hills caused a serious crash early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. near Ohio 306.

The highway patrol said a 33-year-old Wickliffe man was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes and hit another car head on.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and his passenger was not hurt. Troopers said the other driver, a 56-year-old Alliance woman, was also taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, the highway patrol said.