Willoughby fire chief after crash kills Mentor officer: Slow down for flashing lights

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– The chief of the Willoughby Fire Department took to Facebook on Sunday to express his anger after a Mentor officer was hit and killed.

The hit-and-run happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday on state Route 2 in Mentor. Authorities arrested a suspect several hours later.

Willoughby Fire Chief Todd Ungar asked people to slow down when they see emergency workers on the side of the road.

“I’m tired of seeing signs dedicating that portion of the road to a trooper or police officer because they weren’t afforded a lane of protection or the courtesy of taking your foot off the gas for a short period of time. That’s why I’m angry,” Ungar said.