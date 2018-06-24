Touching photo: Mentor residents turn police car into memorial for slain officer

MENTOR, Ohio – In the wake of the death of a Mentor police officer early Sunday morning, a Mentor police vehicle has been transformed into a memorial.

The vehicle is located in front of the police station. So many people had been bringing items to the police station since the death was announced, and some of them started to put them around the cruiser.

Officials say the officer was hit by a Jeep while helping with a traffic stop on the side of Route 2 around 1 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the Jeep didn’t stop and fled the scene. The officer was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is now in custody after investigators found the Jeep at Mentor Lagoons Marina a few hours later.

More information on the officer and the suspect will be released Monday at an 11 a.m. press conference.

Earlier in the day, Ohio Governor John Kasich tweeted out his condolences:

Saddened to hear about the death of an officer of the Mentor Police Department. We extend our deep condolences to their family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/PBxcAcPHcU — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 24, 2018

