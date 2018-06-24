Slight chance of afternoon shower; Lower humidity to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the latter half of your weekend, the showers will begin to be more few and far between as the the low pulls away.

Consequently, outdoor activities will have a better chance of coming to fruition.

There is a slight chance of a shower or storm mainly after 2 PM. It’ll be of the hit or miss variety. If you are looking for 100% rain-free skies, you will have to exercise your patience until Monday.

More comfortable air arrives late Monday into Tuesday with very low humidity, enjoy because we’re cranking it back up middle to end of the week.