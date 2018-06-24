Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Mentor officer

MENTOR, Ohio– A suspect was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Mentor police officer.

The Mentor officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver around 1 a.m. Sunday while assisting in a traffic stop on state Route 2 eastbound just east of state Route 306, according to a news release.

He was transported to TriPoint Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation led authorities to the Mentor Lagoons Marina Sunday morning, where officers located a Jeep.

The name of the officer and the suspect will be released at a news conference Monday morning.