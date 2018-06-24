Five people shot outside Sandusky bar

SANDUSKY, Ohio– Five people were shot and more than 65 gunshots fired near a bar in Sandusky early Sunday.

Detective Gary Wichman told Fox 8 the shooting took place outside of the Milan Road Bar and Grill.

“One person has been lifeflighted,” Wichman said.

He said about five cars were shot up.

“So far we counted 68 shell casings,” Wichman said.

He said a fight broke out shortly before the shooting took place. Police do not know what caused the fight.

So far, no arrests have been made, but detectives are investigating.