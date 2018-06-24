Cleveland police: three injured in shooting on east side of city
CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are investigating a triple shooting on the city’s east side Sunday evening.
The call came in just before 9 p.m. from the area of East 116 and Kinsman. Police say that two people were shot at the Kinsman Market.
EMS confirms that a man and a woman were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A third suspect was located later near 3309 Kinsman. The 26-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police did not have any further details to share, including conditions of the third victim.
Fox 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.
41.468085 -81.602882