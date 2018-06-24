× Cleveland police: three injured in shooting on east side of city

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are investigating a triple shooting on the city’s east side Sunday evening.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. from the area of East 116 and Kinsman. Police say that two people were shot at the Kinsman Market.

EMS confirms that a man and a woman were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A third suspect was located later near 3309 Kinsman. The 26-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police did not have any further details to share, including conditions of the third victim.

Fox 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.