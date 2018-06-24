× Cleveland Police investigating body found on west side

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police were called to a west side area on Sunday afternoon after a body was discovered.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. When police arrived on scene at West 30th and Train Avenue, they found the body of a 30-year-old male.

They are calling this a possible homicide, and called in the homicide investigators.

No other details were released. Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have the updates as they become available.