Cleveland police investigate two homicides

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating multiple shootings that happened over the weekend.
- Saturday, 6:20 p.m.: A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the area of East 30th Street and Carnegie Avenue. Police said it happened during an attempted robbery.
- Saturday: 11:05 p.m.: A 60-year-old man was shot in the leg at East 140th Street and Kinsman Road. He was taken to University Hospital.
- Sunday 2:28 a.m.: Police were called to the area of East 36th Street and Community College Avenue for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a car with bullet holes in the front windshield. The man inside the car had been shot and died at the scene. Police said the victim was leaving a birthday celebration for a friend who died when the shooting happened.
- Sunday 7:37 a.m.: A male, who appeared to be transgender, was shot in the stomach and killed on Detroit Avenue near West 85th Street. Police say that without any personal belongings to assist with identification, they do not know his identity.