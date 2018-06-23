Woman killed by wrong-way driver in Cleveland remembered by neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--New details are being released about an early Saturday morning wrong-way crash on the Shoreway. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the victim as Jessica Mustin, 22, of Middlefield.

The young woman passed away after Cleveland police said a wrong-way driver, a 29-year-old male, caused the crash by driving eastbound in the westbound lane of State Route 2.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.

Neighbors of Mustin in Cleveland, at her last known address, tell Fox 8 that Mustin was a hard worker and the kind mother of a young boy.

”Every time you would see her she would bring her son, drop her son off to the mom's. Every time I would see her she was a working hard lady; it’s sad what happened to her," said Meishia Simmons, who lives at the apartment complex on Garden Valley Avenue.

Authorities said Mustin had tried to drive out of the way of the oncoming vehicle, but was ultimately hit and killed near the 9th Street exit ramp.

The driver who caused the crash received life-threatening head injuries and was taken into surgery. It is unknown what his condition is, and his identity has not been released.

The westbound Shoreway near Dead Man's Curve was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the accident, but everything is now back open.