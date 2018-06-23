× Police: Ex-employee sets fire to Eastlake Walmart

EASTLAKE, Ohio – A former employee at the Walmart store on Vine Street in Eastlake has admitted to starting a fire at the store Saturday afternoon.

Eastlake police say that they were called to the store, along with Eastlake firefighters, at around 2 p.m. for a fire in the fabric aisle. When they arrived, the store’s manager had used fire extinguishers to put the flames out.

As they investigated, they were told that an employee who had just been fired from the store was suspected of starting the fire. Surveillance video showed what happened.

The suspect later turned himself in to the police and admitted to starting the fire.

He has not been formally charged yet, but will be charged with aggravated arson when he makes his first court appearance on Monday.