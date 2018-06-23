× Play ball! To a sold out crowd that is; Saturday’s Tribe game sells out

CLEVELAND – A perfect Saturday in downtown might include lunch one of the city’s patios, a walk along the lakefront, a Tribe game….

Ooops…not tonight, Saturday, June 23. The Cleveland Indians have announced that the 6:10 p.m. game against the Detroit Tigers has sold out.

If you’re keeping track, this is the second sell-out of the season. The first one was the home opener on April 6.

Fear not, however – tickets for Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. game against the Tigers are still available. You can click here to get some.

Go Tribe!