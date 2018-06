Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are under an “open low,” a lot like sitting under a giant atmospheric washing machine on the spin-dry cycle.

That means periodic showers and thunderstorms off-and-on through Sunday morning. The showers may begin to thin out on Sunday as the low pulls away, so outdoor activities will have a better chance of getting accomplished. However, if you are looking for rain-free skies, you will probably have to wait until Monday.

