LIVE VIDEO: Another arrest in murder of 9-year-old as 19-year-old suspect set to appear in court

CLEVELAND — As one of the suspects in the murder of a 9-year-old Cleveland girl is set to appear in court, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned another person has been arrested in connection with the murder — a 24-year-old man, who has not yet been charged.

An arrest warrant shows the second adult arrested in this case “was an occupant in a vehicle and he exchanged gunfire with others on the street.”

Devontae Nettles, 19, is already charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Nicholson. Nettles is appearing in court Saturday morning.

The little girl was sitting in her mother’s car outside of a boxing club at Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue Wednesday night when shots rang out.

According to Cleveland police, a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred between two groups of young males. Two of the males exchanged gunfire with two males in a vehicle.

Court records show Nettles was driving the vehicle. The other person in the car — a 17-year-old — was also arrested.

One of the teens who was on foot — a 17-year-old — was arrested and police are working with prosecutors to obtain a warrant for the second male on foot who is 16 years old. Police say, at this time, there is no known gang affiliation. They also stress that this case remains in the early stages and are investigating if anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact homicide investigators at 216-623-5464 or the Communications Control Section at 216-621-1234. Those who wish to do so may report anonymously.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

A cash reward of up to $20,000 may be available for information provided regarding the case.

