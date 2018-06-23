Surprise announcement: Free access to Rock Hall for all Cleveland residents for 10 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A rockin' start to your weekend. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, along with KeyBank, rolled out the red carpet and made an amazing announcement on Saturday.

Thanks to the Rock Hall's $10 million historic gift from KeyBank Foundation, there will be FREE access to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 10 years for all Cleveland residents.

Residents of Cleveland must show proof of residency such as a driver’s license or state ID at the Rock Hall box office to redeem a CLE VIP ticket and a voucher for one free fountain drink. Children under 18 residing in Cleveland may gain entrance with their guardians.

The CLE VIP offer starts TODAY!

The foundation's grant is the largest commitment in the museum's history.

