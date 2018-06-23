Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in vacant home in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vacant home in Cleveland.

According to police, officers responded to Hillman Ave. at around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. A 31-year-old woman located inside the home was found to have head trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the woman was located by her children's father. She was said to be living in the vacant home.

There are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.