‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines welcome new baby: ‘And then there were 5’

Congratulations to “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. Chip announced on social media Saturday morning that their new baby has arrived.

He tweeted, “And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief”

In early January, the couple announced they were expecting their fifth child.

In March, they announced they were expecting a baby boy.

The newborn joins sisters, Ella and Emmie; and brothers, Drake and Duke.