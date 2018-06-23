× Cleveland police: Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on westbound Shoreway

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police say a driver heading the wrong way on the Shoreway caused a deadly crash overnight.

At around 2:30 a.m., police say a 29-year-old man in a Toyota Camry went eastbound in the westbound lane of State Route 2.

A 22-year-old woman driving a Volkswagen Jetta in the westbound lane of State Route 2 tried to get out of the way of the oncoming Toyota, but the Toyota struck the Volkswagen near the East 9th Street exit ramp.

The woman died as a result of the accident.

The man received life-threatening head injuries and was taken into surgery.

The westbound Shoreway near Dead Man’s Curve was shut down for several hours.