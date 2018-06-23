Cleveland police investigating overnight homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are looking for the suspect in an overnight shooting that killed one person and injured another.

The two were shot in the 6200 block of Superior at around 2:20 a.m. A 53-year-old female told police that she and a 25-year-old man were sitting on the porch of a home when a man ran past the house. Shots were fired, hitting both of the people on the porch. They were taken to University Hospitals, where the 35-year-old male was pronounced dead.

The female was unable to tell where the gunshots actually came from.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this to call the Cleveland Homicide Unit at 216-621-1234.