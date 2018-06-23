Children get special airplane rides around CLE at Wings of Wonder event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A wonderful event is putting smiles on the faces of some very special children.

Kids in Flight's marquee event, Wings of Wonder, is being held at Burke Lakefront Airport.

This is the 15th year for the event which gives critically ill children airplane rides around Cleveland.

Kids in Flight says it believes the wonder of aviation can empower the children. The organization says there are dozens of volunteers at the event including 10 volunteer pilots.

41.511569 -81.689915