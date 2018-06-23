Amber Alert for two children in West Central Ohio canceled

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio — An Amber Alert that was issued for two children in West Central Ohio Saturday morning was canceled at just after noon, after the children were found safe.

However, the suspect has still not been located.

The incident took place in Champaign County on Maplewood Circle in the city of Urbana.

Authorities said on Saturday morning, the grandparents of Justin Wallace, 7, woke up to find both Justin and Aaron Rollins, 9, missing.

It was believed Aaron’s non-custodial mother, Jamie Rollins, took the children. Authorities are still looking for her.