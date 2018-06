Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - For the latter half of your weekend, the showers will begin to be few and far between as the vortex of the low pulls away.

Consequently, outdoor activities will have a better chance of coming to fruition.

However, if you are looking for 100% rain-free skies, you will have to exercise your patience until Monday.

The heat will rev up again by the end of next week. We’ll be adding onto the 4-90° days so far for 2018!