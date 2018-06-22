Welcome to CLE! Cavaliers introduce Collin Sexton

INDEPENDENCE-It’s been three years since the Cavs held a post NBA Draft news conference. On Friday, the team introduced their future, Alabama guard, Collin Sexton.

Known as “Young Bull”, the 19-year-old donned his new wine and gold threads and the number two. The same number he wore in college.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Coming in, I’m going to set goals for myself as well as team goals that we are going to set, but I feel like I don’t have to live up to anyone’s shoes, I’m just going to come in and learn,” Sexton said.

Sexton was drafted eighth overall in the draft. He is 6’3’’, 190 pounds, he averaged 3 rebounds and 3 assists last year for the Crimson Tide in his only college basketball season. He is a 4.0 student who wants to be like his siblings and get his college degree. But for now, his focus is on basketball and the NBA.

“I like watching John Wall (Washington Wizards guard), take away how he is in the open floor and nobody can pretty much stop him or stay in front of him,” said Sexton when asked about the kind of players his game is similar to. “Eric Bledsoe (Milwaukee Bucks guard) how he gets to his spots whenever he wants to.”

Sexton holds Alabama’s freshman scoring record with 40 points. He accomplished that feat last November in a game against the University of Minnesota in which the Crimson Tide were playing 3 on 5 in the second half because of ejections that happened during the game. The one knock on Sexton, is his streaky shooting.

“I just continue to get up reps and keep working on it as well as watch a whole lot of film,” Sexton said. “Watch how I was missing and watch which way the ball was rotating when it was coming off my fingers and stuff.”

The Cavs are planning on investing a lot of time on Sexton, they have not had a chance to develop a lot of players over the years because of the age of their roster. Sexton will head west to Las Vegas in July to play for the Cavs summer league team.