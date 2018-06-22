VIDEO: Man leads Alliance police on wild chase that ends in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio -- A Portage County man led Alliance police on a wild chase that ended when he crashed his truck into a set of railroad tracks.

It happened on Wednesday morning, when police tried to pull over a pick-up truck for speeding.

But, police said William Earl Hoschar, 41, of Deerfield, had no intention of stopping.

"He was speeding; he was driving up into yards, on the sidewalks in a residential area. It was early in the morning; however, you never know who's going to be out and it was definitely potentially dangerous," said Sgt. Michael Yarian with Alliance police.

At one point, it appeared Hoschar was going to stop after pulling up onto a sidewalk, but as officers tried to box him in, Hoschar took off, nearly hitting a patrolman who had gotten out of his car.

Hoschar was on the run again, with other officers in close pursuit, but his attempt to elude police came to an abrupt end when he crashed his truck into railroad tracks which caused the driver's side air bag to deploy.

However, he was not done. He tried to sprint away from police but they ran him down in a matter of seconds. They attempted to taser him when he refused to comply with their commands so they wrestled him to the ground where they reported he continued to resist their attempts to handcuff him.

Once he's placed under arrest, Hoschar was taken to Alliance Community Hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered when he crashed.

Alliance police said, after the pursuit, officers got a pretty good idea of why Hoschar decided to run. When he was asked to take a breathalyzer test, he refused and inside his truck, they found three packages of marijuana.

He is facing charges of felony failure to comply with police, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, possession of drugs, paraphernalia, and an open container in a motor vehicle.

Hoschar pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is free on bond.