BRANDON, Mississippi — Unbelievable surveillance video captures a car fly through the air, landing between two gas pumps at a station in Mississippi.

The video shows a white car speeding down the road and lose control. It then skids sideways into an embankment, goes airborne, flips and lands between the pumps.

Mississippi News Now reports that no one was seriously hurt. In fact, the woman who was driving the car got out and walked away on her own with only minor injuries.

