Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- At least two people were injured during a house explosion in Columbus Friday morning.

The Columbus Division of Fire said the blast leveled a two-story house at North 20th Street and Atcheson Street.

Columbus Fire and police are on the scene on N. 20th St. where an explosion has leveled a two-story house. Two residents taken to OSU Main in critical condition pic.twitter.com/J7WUFykOZa — Columbus OH Fire (@ColsFire) June 22, 2018

Two residents were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Columbus police said the explosion is being blamed on a gas leak at this time.

Before and after. The two family structure to the right is what the original house used to look like. Firefighters have determined there are no other victims from this explosion. Investigation as to the cause is on-going pic.twitter.com/h4aRLoqHHw — Columbus OH Fire (@ColsFire) June 22, 2018