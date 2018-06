CALABASAS, Calif. — Cavs player Tristan Thompson posted a photo to his Instagram account showing him with his two children.

The photo shows two-month old True; mom is Thompson’s girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

True is holding hands with Thompson’s 18-month-old son, Prince, his child with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Thompson is with the children in Calabasas, California, where “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is filmed.

