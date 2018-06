Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARBERTON, Ohio -- A man was shot in the chest during a fight at a Barberton company Thursday.

According to police, it happened at shortly after 7 a.m. at JR Engineering, 775 Wooster Road West.

Two employees were involved in a fight at the time. The victim was taken to an Akron hospital.

No other employees were hurt.

Aaron Brooks, 29, of Barberton, was arrested and charged with felonious assault and having a weapon under disability.