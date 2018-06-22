Police look for suspects after man shot to death near Cleveland park

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 23-year-old man was shot to death near Dugan Park late Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to 18207 Olympia Road at 11:40 p.m. for reports of a male shot.

The man was found on a sidewalk near a parked vehicle with a gunshot to the torso. Officers administered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they learned the victim was in the Dugan Park area with a group of 15 to 20 people who were hanging out and talking. A single shot was fired by an unknown suspect.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5464.