One Akron firefighter resigns, another suspended after porn allegations

AKRON, Ohio-- One of the Akron firefighters accused of making a pornographic video at a fire station resigned.

Provisional Lt. Deann Eller filed her resignation letter voluntarily on Friday, according to an Akron city spokeswoman. It is effective immediately.

Her boyfriend, Lt. Art Dean, agreed to discipline for conduct unbecoming of a member of the Akron Fire Department. The city said he will remain on unpaid suspension pending final disciplinary action and is not eligible for continued service with the department.

The couple was placed on paid leave earlier this week after city officials learned of the video, which was allegedly posted on porn websites.

