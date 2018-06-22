Missing: Tamiya Mosley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Tamiya Mosley, 13, was last seen the morning of June 6 near Lee Road and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland.

She is 5'5", weighs 125 pounds and has a pierced nose.

The last time anyone saw her, Tamiya was wearing jean shorts with white lettering, a red shirt and black and white Nike flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**