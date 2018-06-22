Man accused of stealing excavator, taking it for joyride down Sandusky streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- A rather unusual arrest by the Sandusky Police Department Wednesday night.

“June 20th around 9:30 p.m., dispatchers took a call of an excavator in the road, Fifth Street near Holyrood Road,” said Sgt. Ron Snyder.

Snyder says the excavator, which turned out to be stolen, was spotted driving eastbound down the road.

That’s when dash cam video shows the suspect, 18-year-old Gavin Nace of Mansfield, take off north on foot through several yards and behind some houses.

Police say Nace stole the excavator from a site about three-and-a-half blocks away.

Police say he even brought his own luggage with him.

“After he was apprehended, he is looking at felony theft for the theft of the excavator, criminal damaging because he damaged the roadway and struck a car as well. And running from the officer is obstructing official business,” said Snyder.

Nace was taken to the Erie County Jail.

Meantime, police were forced to move the large piece of equipment so it no longer blocked the road.