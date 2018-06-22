Three in custody in connection with murder of 9-year-old girl in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Three people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 9-year-old girl.

Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, and a 19-year-old are in jail as part of the investigation, sources confirmed Friday morning. They were set to appear in court on Friday, but the hearing was delayed as authorities continue to investigate.

Saniyah Nicholson was killed as she sat in her mother's car outside a boxing gym in Cleveland's Lee-Harvard neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said a disagreement of some sort broke out between two groups prior to the shooting, but declined to elaborate.

