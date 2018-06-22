× J.R. Smith’s jersey from NBA Finals Game 1 sells for big bucks

CLEVELAND– The jersey worn by J.R. Smith in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals brought in big bucks.

The black Cleveland Cavaliers jersey was listed on the NBA Auctions website on June 1. On Thursday, it sold for $20,548. There were more than 100 bids on the item.

It’s what the shooting guard was wearing during his now-infamous blunder.

Smith recovered the rebound from George Hill’s missed free throw with the game tied in the last few seconds of regulation. He dribbled back out as the clock ticked down, but didn’t take a shot.

It left LeBron James visibly stunned and everyone else wondering if Smith thought the Cavs had the lead. There were also some top-notch memes.

“No, I knew it was tied. I thought we were going to take a timeout because I got the rebound. I’m pretty sure everybody didn’t think I was going to shoot it over KD (Kevin Durant) right there,” Smith said after the game.

Cleveland ended up losing to Golden State in overtime, 124-114, and the Warriors eventually won their third title in four years with a sweep.

