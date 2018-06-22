Heartbroken mother thankful for arrests in daughter’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Tears stream down the face of a grieving mother as she knelt on the ground and said prayers of thanks after learning arrests have been made in the murder of her 9-year-old daughter.

“God wasn’t going to let this go,” said Marshanette Daniels, the mother of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. “I am glad arrests have been made. “

Saniyah was shot and killed Wednesday night as she and her older sister sat in a parked car on Lee Road on Cleveland's east side. Her mother ran into a gym to pick up her brother from boxing.

Police said two groups were shooting at each other from across the roadway and a stray bullet struck the girl.

“I could have lost two of my babies and for what,” Daniels told FOX 8.

Police started making arrests and there could be more people in custody soon. So far, a 19-year-old was charged with murder.

Daniels said she is overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of the community.

Carmine and Danielle Agnello reached out to the family and offered to pay for the funeral.

Daniels said the funeral is expected to be held next Saturday. She added many have also dropped off food, stuffed animals, and want to hold bike rides and vigils in her daughter’s honor.

“My baby touched all of Cleveland,” Daniels said.

The Black Shield Police Association extended its deepest sympathies Saniyah's family. "We cannot fathom the amount of pain and grief this family and community must be experiencing at this time," they said in a statement.

"We are aware that Cleveland Police have in custody suspects who may be responsible for the untimely death of Saniyah Nicholson. We would like to express our gratitude for the Cleveland Police Department, its detectives, and all other law enforcement agencies who have worked diligently to apprehend those responsible for this tragedy."

