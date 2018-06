× Garfield Heights police ask for help locating 15-year-old girl

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Garfield Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl.

Deshanea Haynesworth was reported missing by her family, police said. She was last seen wearing black pants with orange flowers on them.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garfield Heights Detective Bureau at 216-475-5840.