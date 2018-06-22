Foundation named after siblings killed in crash aims to make teens better drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio-- The fifth annual Ehrbar Angels Foundation golf outing was held on Friday at the Ridgewood Golf Course in Parma.

The event raises money for a charity founded after 16-year-old Erin and 13-year-old Andrew Ehrbar were killed in a car accident in 2010. The siblings were on their way to school in Granger Township.

The organization's goal is to help teenagers learn to become safer drivers. Money raised goes towards special, one-on-one classes for teen drivers.

"We believe in our heart that there's an opportunity if kids have this extra training for those situations that they don't know how to handle because they're such young, novice drivers, that if they get this additional training, they're going to be better drivers. They're going to be safer drivers and they are going to have the opportunity to go home tonight," said Laura DePiero, Erin and Andrew's mother.

More information and how to donate here