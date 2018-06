PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio– The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body in the waters near Put-in-Bay Friday afternoon.

The man was last seen going to look at his boat Thursday night and he never returned, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

The search started just after 8 a.m., using a helicopter from Detroit and a 45-foot boat from Marblehead.

The dive team located the body at about 1 p.m.

The victim’s name has not been released.