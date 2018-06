Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A North Olmsted restaurant caught fire Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to Canary's Family Restaurant at just before 5:30 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., there was heavy smoke but no flames were seen.

There is not yet information on any injuries or damage estimates.

Lorain Road was closed as crews fought the fire.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.