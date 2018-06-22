Community holds vigil to remember 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- More than 100 people marched through the streets and gathered at Lee Road and Cloverside in Cleveland Friday night to remember 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson.

They met near a growing memorial in front of the gym where the little girl was shot and killed Wednesday by a stray bullet.

“It is heartbreaking every single time but this one hurts really, really, really bad,” said Jocelyn Smith with the non-profit group Kings & Queens of Harley.

The family was picking up Saniyah’s brother from a boxing training facility when it happened. The honors student, who loved reading and drawing, was sitting in the backseat of the car eating ice cream at the time.

“They took my baby,” sobbed Marshawnette Daniels,” And for what, for what?!”

Several juveniles and an adult have been arrested.

Marshawnette learned of the apprehensions earlier in the day.

“Just praise God. I mean, what else can I say?" said Marshawnette, so grief-stricken she can barely eat and hasn’t slept in 48 hours.

At the vigil, the crowd surrounded the family and prayed.

Most who attended didn’t know the family, but felt compelled to be there and offer support.

“It just hurts,” said Johanna Smart, who brought her young son, “I couldn’t stop crying.”

Many were feeling overwhelmed by the tragic shooting.

“It hurts; it hurts so much, and I know what she’s going through,” said Sonya Garth whose 12-year-old daughter was murdered in 2014.

Community activists with the group “Peace in the Hood” organized the event and are demanding action by the city, saying enough is enough.

Continuing coverage.