Body camera video shows aftermath of Primrose Avenue house explosion

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police released body camera video on Friday from a house explosion on the city's east side.

The blast happened on May 14 at Primrose Avenue and Linn Drive, and severely injured a 45-year-old woman who was inside the house. Neighbors said it broke windows on several nearby homes.

The new video shows Cleveland firefighters sort through the debris as officers work to close off the street. Furniture, siding and insulation is scattered in the road. The roof sits on top of what remains of the house.

Less than a mile away, a house on East 125th Street in East Cleveland exploded on June 10. Police said four people were stripping the house for scrap, which caused a gas leak. A woman was killed and a man was injured.

