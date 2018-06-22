11 indicted locally for coming back to U.S. illegally after deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland says 11 people have been indicted locally, suspected of coming into the U.S. illegally after they’d already been deported before.

And the FOX 8 I TEAM has learned eight of the suspects are among those caught in a recent raid at a Sandusky landscaping business. The U.S. Attorney’s office says those eight are all Mexican citizens.

The raid at the landscaping business led federal agents to arrest dozens of people suspected of being in the country illegally.

The investigation continues into the workers. And, federal investigators are still looking into whether the company knowingly hired workers in the U.S. illegally.

