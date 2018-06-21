Cleveland Cavaliers take Collin Sexton with 8th pick in NBA Draft

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — It has been three years since the Cleveland Cavaliers were a part of NBA Draft night.

This draft is one of the most uncertain drafts for the franchise: Are they building for the future or using this pick to make another run at the NBA Finals? The question won’t be answered until LeBron James decides if he is staying or leaving.

The Cavs had the 8th overall pick in Thursday night’s draft, acquired from Brooklyn.

They picked Collin Sexton-Guard Alabama 6’2’’, 183-considered one of the most dynamic guards in the country.

